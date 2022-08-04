Hyderabad: Cops raid gambling den, eight arrested 

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 4th August 2022 10:55 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Kanchanbagh police raided a gambling house at Hafeezbaba Nagar on Wednesday night and arrested eight persons. Cops seized Rs. 37,620 cash and a card pack after the raid.

Based on information, sub inspector G Lingaraju raided a house in Hafeezbaba Nagar, C Block, and found some people playing three card games and gambling.

The following persons were found gambling bubtje cops: Shaik Sameer (28), K Krishna (46), Y Venkatesh (31), Y Jai Anand (52),Md Hafeezuddin (38), Sajit Bin Ali (35) Shaik Saleh (45) and Mohd Seraj (38).

All of them have been arrested and produced before the court and remanded.

