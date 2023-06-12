Hyderabad: Cops raid massage parlour in Santoshnagar; 7 detained

The Commissioner’s Task Force (southeast) found that immoral activities were being carried out at the centre, under the status of giving massages to people.

Hyderabad: A massage parlour at Santoshnagar, Sensational Saloon, was raided by cops who detained seven people including four women on Sunday.

The Commissioner’s Task Force (southeast) found that immoral activities were being carried out at the centre under the guise of a massage parlour.

On receiving information, police carried out raids at the cetra and took three organizers into custody along with four women who were employed at the saloon.

The accused, along with property were handed over to Santoshnagar police station for further investigation.

