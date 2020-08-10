Hyderabad: Cops remove Inflammatory hoarding at MJ Market X road

By SM Bilal Updated: 11th August 2020 1:03 am IST

Hyderabad: Acting swiftly on a complaint filed by the MBT Spokesperson Amjedullah Khan Khalid, the city police on Monday night removed an alleged inflammatory hoarding in city.

Shivlal Yadav aka Laddu Yadav a history sheeter of Shahinayathgunj police station had reportedly sponsored and errected a hoarding at city busiest Moazam Jahi Market X roads. The hoarding had a picture of Ram Mandir and a slogan “Behro ko Sunane ke liye Dhamako ki Zarurat Hoti hai”.

The offensive hoarding had attracted attention of many and the same went viral of social media. The Former MBT Corporator Amjedullah Khan objected over the hoarding and filed a complaint with the police, upon which a team under the supervision of ACP Abids Division Biksham Reddy with the help of GHMC Disaster Response Force (DRF).

However Laddu Yadav had justified the fixing hoarding and said its just the slogan of Bhagat Singh which was used against the Britishers.

