Hyderabad: Cops rescue 2-year-old kidnapped girl within 24 hours

Commissioner stated that the accused had already several cases against them at various police stations in the city

Hyderabad: The city police on Friday rescued a two-year-old girl who was kidnapped by a 29-year-old auto driver with intentions to sell her.

The girl identified as Ammulu is the only daughter of Sudugu Ajay and Laxmi, who are rag pickers and live on a footpath at Moosarambagh.

On Thursday night while they were sleeping, their daughter went missing. They searched around and after not able to find her they rushed to the Malakpet police station and lodged a missing complaint.

The police registered a case under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), formed special teams along with East Zone Task Force and with the help of the CCTV cameras, they solved the case within 24 hours.

On Friday evening, Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar told reporters that the kidnapper has been arrested and is identified as Kalavala Sravan Kumar, a resident of Golnaka, and is a habitual offender.

Commissioner Kumar said, “Hyderabad Police gives utmost priority to human lives especially with regard to missing minor girls. Such cases were detected within record time earlier and the kidnapped minor girls were rescued and handed over to their parents.”

