Hyderabad cops to step-up drunk-driving checks on New Years eve

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police will step up the drive to keep a check on drunk driving in major areas in the city on December 31 (New years eve).

Check posts will be placed across all major areas in the tri-commissionerate to ensure the safety of people and prevent accidents due to drunk driving on New Year’s eve. The traffic police have identified a few spots where rash driving is likely to happen and those would be monitored carefully.

Special teams comprising of police and another official will be stationed at pubs and bars to deter drug peddling, apart from this police vehicles will patrol public places to manage the crowds.

According to a report by Telangana Today, a police official said, “Police would be on the roads in full strength and will be assisted by the policemen from other wings as well.” he further mentioned, “No person found to be driving in inebriated condition will be spared. Cases will be booked at any cost against the errant drivers.”