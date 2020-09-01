Hyderabad: Corona fear haunts Niloufer hospital staff

Hyderabad: Medical and non-medical staff of Niloufer Hospital is living in the state of fear after three workers and over 10 doctors and patients contracted coronavirus. Several doctors and medical staff have been infected with coronavirus in Niloufer hospital during the past two weeks.

According to sources, after getting into contact with coronavirus patients some non coronavirus patients of the hospital also contracted the disease. Fast spread of the virus in the hospital has created a state of fear among doctors and medical staff.

A junior assistant of the hospital, who was undergoing treatment at Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences, Gachibowli for a week, succumbed to Covid on Sunday. With this the number of workers died of coronavirus in the recent past has rose to three. During the past two months nearly 40 people contracted coronavirus in the hospital while nearly 100 children were tested positive for Covid.

Hospital sources said 15 PG doctors and 5 faculty members tested positive for corona. Covid positive patients have become the cause to spread virus in other wards. Workers of Niloufer hospital who tested positive for Covid are undergoing treatment in some government hospitals of the city.

More than 2000 medical staff have tested positive in the state so far, out of them 16 succumbed to the virus. It has been witnessed that more people are being tested positive for coronavirus in non-Covid hospitals than the covid-19 facilities.

There is no other way for Covid patients to go in and out in the Niloufer hospital, as a result the spread of virus becomes easy.