Hyderabad—Coronavirus: 2 samples sent to NIV Pune for opinion

Hyderabad: Giving clarification on the two Coronovirus cases suspected in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Telangana Health Minister, Eatala Rajender said, “The health officials have sent the two samples to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune for further tests and opinion on COVID-19. The results are expected by Thursday evening and will be announced following the due process.”

Health Minister Sri @Eatala_Rajender speaking at a press conference in Hyderabad. #Coronavirus https://t.co/yj0qt6TYEq — TRS Party (@trspartyonline) March 4, 2020

From past three days Coronavirus panic has spread across the city when the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare confirmed on Monday that there is a one case of Coronavirus in Hyderabad.



The ward is in the 7th floor of this building at Gandhi Hospital in Musheerabad where patients are expected of Coronavirus (COVID-19) are isolated.

Addtionally. the Minister said that one of the two infectees is a software engineer with a travel history to Italy and another is a sanitation worker from a corporate hospital.

Moreover, today it has gone viral on social platforms that another IT employee of Raheja Mindspace building number 20 have self-reported symptoms of COVID-19. Hence, all the employees were evacuated from the building.

The company called DSM based in Raheja building number 20 sent the notices to its employees about the confirmed case of Coronavirus in the organization and how they are handling the situation.

Later, on Wednesday evening, the Heath Minister organised a press meet and gave clarity on two cases of COVID-19 reported in the city.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender arriving at the press conference on COVID-19 in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Also holding a press conference at Cyberabad Commissionerate on Wednesday evening Principal Secretary for IT & Industries, Jayesh Ranjan, announced the appointment of Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar as a nodal officer with whom IT companies should coordinate before taking any decision to suspend their business operations due to COVID-19.

