Hyderabad: Coronavirus hits office of Director Minority Welfare

Hyderabad: After infecting the government offices like Secretariat and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the novel coronavirus has now reached the office of Director of Minority Welfare Department.

Following the death of a person in the building it has been decided to close the office for a week.

According to sources, an attender working on the second floor of the building where the office of Director Minority Welfare is located was suffering from coronavirus symptoms. He was shifted to the hospital. He died Tuesday night while undergoing treatment. The office of Director of Minority Welfare Department is located in the Insurance building at Abids.

The fact that he had virus symptom and was shifted to hospital was kept secret, as a result the work continued in the office as usual.

As soon as the report of his death came to light, panic gripped the building and officers and workers vacated the building. Workers of all departments were asked to work from home till the building is completely sanitised.

It has been learnt that the said attender used to frequently visit the office of Director Minority Welfare. Hence all the workers of the office of MFD were asked to self quarantine themselves.

According to sources, an attender of the Directorate is also suffering from fever and is a COVID suspect.

Source: Siasat News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.