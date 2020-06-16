Hyderabad: Coronavirus reaches Petlaburj Maternity Hospital

Hyderabad: 32 members of the medical and health staff, including 18 doctors and 14 other staff members, working at the Petlaburj government maternity hospital in Hyderabad tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, following which testing has been made compulsory for all the staff.

It was already brought to the notice of authorities that medical staff is not being provided proper protective gears. They are not being provided PPE kits in sufficient numbers. Doctors say that when the medical staff is not safe what safety you can expect for patients. The medical and health staff faces the highest risk factor. They are the frontline warriors in combating COVID-19. They are relentlessly treating patients suffering from the killer virus.

The police and administrative circles are alarmed due to the latest corona scare right inside the government maternity hospital. According to World Health Organisation, pregnant women are more vulnerable to the infections.

The infected doctors and health staff have been kept in isolation. The authorities are trying hard to continue the regular treatment services at the hospital which are disturbed by the crisis.

Petlaburj Hospital is not the only hospital where staff has contracted COVID. Earlier several doctors and medical and health staff discharging duties at Osmania Medical College and its affiliated hospitals, NIIMS and Gandhi government hospitals also tested positive for COVID-19.

Not only the police personnel and the medical staff are at high risk of contracting novel coronavirus, few members of political fraternity were also infected with the virus. Three MLAs of the ruling TRS party also tested positive for COVID-19.

Petlaburj Hospital is affiliated to Osmania Medical College.

Source: Siasat news

