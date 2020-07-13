Hyderabad: Corruption mars govt. service of shifting of COVID-19 victims

Hyderabad: The incident of shifting of COVID-19 victim’s body in auto-rickshaw in Nizamabad has brought to light the plight of coronavirus victims in the state. Government has announced free service for shifting of dead bodies from hospitals to the graveyards in Hyderabad but it has been witnessed that Rs 2000 to Rs 4000 are being collected by the staff who are shifting the dead bodies.

Kin of the deceased are having a tough time due to corruption and irregularities in shifting of dead bodies. At the hour of grief they are not in a position to pay attention to such things.

The drivers and staff who are shifting the dead bodies are demanding Rs 2000 from the relatives of the deceased. They are not satisfied even if they are given Rs. 500 or Rs 1000.

They possess slip given by the hospital administration along with the dead body. The slip is being handed over to the relatives only after they pay the amount demanded by the staff.

The slip issued by the hospital is important for the relatives because only after producing the slip the death certificate of the deceased will be issued to them.

Source: Siasat news