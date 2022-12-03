Hyderabad: Counselling for BPT course at NIMS on Dec 7

Hyderabad: The third phase of counselling to fill-up vacant seats for admission into Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) course for the year 2022, being offered by Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), is scheduled to be held from 11 am on December 7 at Learning Centre, first floor, old OPD block, NIMS.

Eligible candidates are requested to report on the scheduled date at the venue with their original certificates (mandatory), counselling letter and counselling fee as prescribed in admission prospectus.

Dean, NIMS, Dr N Bheerappa has requested eligible candidates to visit NIMS website for vacant seats position and to access more details.