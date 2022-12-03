Hyderabad: Counselling for BPT course at NIMS on Dec 7

Eligible candidates are requested to report on the scheduled date at the venue with their original certificates (mandatory), counselling letter and counselling fee as prescribed in admission prospectus.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 3rd December 2022 9:14 am IST
Hyderabad: Counselling for BPT course at NIMS on Dec 7
Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS)

Hyderabad: The third phase of counselling to fill-up vacant seats for admission into Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) course for the year 2022, being offered by Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), is scheduled to be held from 11 am on December 7 at Learning Centre, first floor, old OPD block, NIMS.

Eligible candidates are requested to report on the scheduled date at the venue with their original certificates (mandatory), counselling letter and counselling fee as prescribed in admission prospectus.

Also Read
Hyderabad: NIFT to conduct an ‘Open House Session’ for students in December

Dean, NIMS, Dr N Bheerappa has requested eligible candidates to visit NIMS website for vacant seats position and to access more details.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button