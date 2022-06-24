Hyderabad: Couple alleges hospital negligence as twin babies die

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident in the city at a private hospital, newborn twins died of complications due to premature birth. The parents blamed the hospital for medical negligence.

The incident dates back to May 9 when Suvarna, the mother gave birth to a boy and a girl who were born prematurely. At the time of the birth, the girl weighed 610 grams, while the boy clocked 580 grams. In order to treat the babies, Rainbow hospitals, Banjara Hills charged the couple Rupees 60 lakh. The baby boy’s treatment cost Rs 33 lakh, However, he died within three days of his birth.

The hospital also charged Rs 19 lakh for the baby girl who was also under observation. However, the infant died on June 22.

Hospital denies charges

Authorities at the hospital have denied the charges levelled against them. “These babies were very sick, had very immature lungs and from the very beginning needed high-level ventilatory support,” Rainbow Children’s hospital Group Medical Director, Dr K. Prashanth was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

The director went on to say that every decision regarding the treatment was arrived upon after consulting the parents. The hospital management states that the parents had paid only Rs 6,29,500 to the hospital for the treatment of both the babies in the NICU.

An amount of Rs 12,50,000 was paid through a Letter of Credit from the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF). The rest of the money was paid by the hospital.