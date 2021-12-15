Hyderabad couple attempt suicide by drinking poison at Vikarabad

Published: 15th December 2021
A married woman and her love interest allegedly attempted suicide On Tuesday night at Vikarabad .
Hyderabad: A married woman and her love interest allegedly attempted suicide on Tuesday night at Vikarabad. Thankfully, locals who noticed them in unconscious state alerted the police who sent them to a private hospital in Vikarabad.

The woman, 32 years of age and the man, 22 who are reportedly in a relationship for some time now, consumed poison as they were certain that their families would not accept their relationship.

According to a report by Hans India, the police said, “Locals who noticed the two in unconscious state alerted the police who sent them to a private hospital in Vikarabad.”

It is to be noted that the woman has two children, is employed at a private firm. They are residents of Borabanda. The police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.

