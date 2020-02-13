Hyderabad couple grows vegetables without using soil

A+ A-

Hyderabad: A couple in Hyderabad has been growing vegetables using Hydroponics, a modern method of farming without using soil and pesticides.

Speaking to ANI, a farmer Dr Satya Narayana Reddy said, “Hydroponics is a method of growing plants in the water-based nutrients rich solutions. These plants do not require soil, instead, the root system is supported using an inert medium such as perlite, rock wool, clay balls, peat moss, and vermiculite.”

“We can minimize water consumption to 90 per cent less than the traditional method of water consumption. We can harvest pesticides free vegetables within a short time. We can eradicate soil-born diseases,” he said.

His wife, Laxmi, said, “For people who look for residue-free vegetables and fruits, this method is one is the best way of achieving a healthier lifestyle.”