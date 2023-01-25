Hyderabad: Court asks Xiaomi to replace TV or refund customer

Hyderabad: A consumer court here directed technology and mobile giant Xiaomi to either give a man a new TV as replacement for a defect, or to return the amount of Rs 35,999 that he paid for a product and received a faulty one instead. The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Hyderabad-III, also asked Xiaomi to pay the man Rs 5,000 as compensation as well.

The order dated January 10 from the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission came after B. Mahesh, a resident of Secunderabad approached it with the complaint against Xiaomi. He wrote that he had ordered an LED TV for his home and after verifying all the models he zeroed in on the Mi 125.7 (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV.

However, the complainant, after purchasing the product online, faced an issue with the Xiaomo TV and contacted its service centre through the customer care.

According to his complaint, Mahesh said a request was raised for replacement as the TV was faulty, and that the technician who checked it replaced the TV. However, the issue that Mahesh raised that the replacement Xiaomi TV was not a new one and a renewed TV instead. He said that Xiaomi was not ready to give him a new TV as a replacement.

He added that Xiaomi had said it will provide him with a coupon of invoice worth the amount paid by him for the TV. Mahesh also said he was assured that that it will be processed within 7-10 days (of him being told anout it). After ot receiving the credit or the said refund, Mahesh approached the consumer court as he felt cheated. After going through all the details, the court ruled in his favour.

It asked Xiaomi to exchange the new TV of the same model or to refund the value of the Mi TV of Rs.35,999 along with a compensation Rs. 5,000 Rs. 2,000 towards costs of the complaint.