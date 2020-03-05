Hyderabad Court directs Akbar Owaisi to appear on March 11

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Metropolitan Sessions Court at Nampally on Thursday directed the AIMIM Chandrayangutta legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi to appear before the court in connection with a hate speech case.

The II Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge cum Special Sessions Judge for the trial of cases against Member of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assembly has passed orders directing AIMIM Legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi to appear before the court on 11 March.

Identification by the witnesses

The hate speech case is presently under trial and the special court has recorded the chief examination of the witnesses. For further proceedings in the case, the witnesses wanted to identify the legislator, who is an accused in the case before the judge. The court has asked Akbaruddin Owaisi to appear before the court for the identification purpose.

In 2013 Akbaruddin Owaisi had allegedly delivered a hate speech in Nizamabad upon which a case in Cr.No. 01/2013 was registered by Nizamabad-II Town police and on February 5, 2013, the II Additional Judicial Magistrate in Nizamabad district granted conditional bail to the accused legislator.

Later on, the Supreme Court’s direction asking all the state Governments to set up special courts for conducting trials against Members of Parliament and Member of Legislative Assemblies, the hate speech case of Akbar Owaisi was transferred to the special court in Hyderabad.