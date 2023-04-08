Hyderabad: Court rejected opposition’s plea, says PM Modi on SC observation

Modi was in Hyderabad to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore besides flagging off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 8th April 2023 3:15 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the public in Secunderabad on Saturday

Hyderabad: Taking a dig at some political parties who approached the Supreme Court alleging arbitrary use of central probe agencies against opposition leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Apex court gave them a “jolt” by refusing to entertain their plea.

The PM was addressing a public meeting here.

“A few days ago some political parties went to the court seeking protection that no one should seek to inquire about our books filled with corruption. They went to court, but the court gave them a jolt,” Modi said, without taking any names.

MS Education Academy

He was talking about corruption and “parivarvad” at the public meeting.

Recently as many as 14 political parties led by Congress filed a petition in the Apex Court alleging that there has been an alarming rise in the use of coercive criminal processes against opposition political leaders and other citizens exercising their fundamental right to dissent.

However, the Supreme Court, refusing to entertain the plea, observed that politicians do not have “higher immunity”.

Also Read
Pained by Telangana govt’s noncooperation in Centre’s projects: PM Modi

On April 5, a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala expressed disinclination to entertain the petition, saying courts are always there for taking up the grievances of political leaders as they do for common citizens.

Modi was in the city to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore in Telangana besides flagging off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 8th April 2023 3:15 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button