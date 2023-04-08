Hyderabad: Court rejected opposition’s plea, says PM Modi on SC observation

Hyderabad: Taking a dig at some political parties who approached the Supreme Court alleging arbitrary use of central probe agencies against opposition leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the Apex court gave them a “jolt” by refusing to entertain their plea.

The PM was addressing a public meeting here.

#Telangana: PM @narendramodi took a dig at the CM KCR Govt for stopping ‘Vikas’ in the state. PM in a verbal attack said KCR govt is Parivar Raaj, alleged them of diverting Central Govt funds and corruption. Without taking the name PM mentioned about MLC @RaoKavitha ED case. pic.twitter.com/Z3Z2CQfFJs — @Coreena Enet Suares (@CoreenaSuares2) April 8, 2023

“A few days ago some political parties went to the court seeking protection that no one should seek to inquire about our books filled with corruption. They went to court, but the court gave them a jolt,” Modi said, without taking any names.

He was talking about corruption and “parivarvad” at the public meeting.

Recently as many as 14 political parties led by Congress filed a petition in the Apex Court alleging that there has been an alarming rise in the use of coercive criminal processes against opposition political leaders and other citizens exercising their fundamental right to dissent.

However, the Supreme Court, refusing to entertain the plea, observed that politicians do not have “higher immunity”.

On April 5, a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala expressed disinclination to entertain the petition, saying courts are always there for taking up the grievances of political leaders as they do for common citizens.

Modi was in the city to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 11,300 crore in Telangana besides flagging off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express.