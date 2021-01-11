Hyderabad court rejects former minister Akhila priya bail plea

Hyderabad: Former Andhra Pradesh Minister and the prime accused in the sensational kidnap case of Hockey player from Bowenpally of the city Bhuma Akhila Priya today received a blow in the case.

The court has rejected her bail plea. In her petition, she urged the court to grant her bail by citing her ill health. However the reports submitted by the doctors stated that the TDP leader was healthy.

On the Other hand, the court has allowed the petition of the police seeking the police custody of Akhila Priya for one week. Agreeing with the arguments of the police that Akhila Priya might influence the witnesses in the case if she was granted bail, the court sent her on three days of the police custody.

Akhila Priya would be in the police custody from Monday to January 13 of this month. The court had earlier sent the former minister to Chanchulguda prison on 14 days of judicial remand after her arrest in the case.

The husband of Akhila priya Bhargav Ram, who is the accused number 2 in the case is on the run.

The police have formed special teams to trace our Bhargav ram and arrest him. They are also planning to arrest the parents of Bhargav Ram in the case. Another accused in the case Srinivas Choudhary was also on the run in the case. The police are searching for the accused in three states of the country