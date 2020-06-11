Hyderabad: COVID-19 patient corpse goes missing from hospital

Hyderabad: Yet another tragic incident took place at Gandhi Hospital after a dead body of a COVID-19 patient disappeared. 35 year old Rashid Ali Khan, a resident of Mehdipatnam who was running a medical shop was hospitalized on May 9 in Gandhi hospital for corona virus treatment.

He was pronounced dead on June 10 morning and the hospital administration informed the family members of the deceased. However, family members rushed to the hospital for shifting the dead body and performing the funeral.

The Family members became agitated after the deadbody of deceased Rashid Ali Khan went missing from the morgue.



On coming to know about the incident, the police and the GHMC officials went to the hospital and started investigation. Despite passing of 12 hours the corpse could not be traced, but during the enquiry it was found that Rashid’s body was wrongly handed over to some other family who have performed burial at a graveyard in Balapur.

However, many are outraged over the hospital staff’s alleged neglecting attitude towards the corona patients.

Former corporator and MBT Spokesperson Amjedullah Khan Khalid alleged that it was the gross negligence attitude of the Gandhi hospital staff due to which the dead bodies are being handed over to the wrong persons.

