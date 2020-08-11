Hyderabad: COVID-19 patient ends life in a hospital

Hyderabad: Dejected over contracting corona virus, a senior citizen on Tuesday morning ended life at a corporate hospital in Malakpet area in Hyderabad.

According to the sources, 60 year old Ravi Raj hailing from Karimnagar district of Telangana was admitted into Yashoda Malakpet hospitals on August 6 for COVID-19 treatment.

On the wee hours of August 11, Ravi Raj committed suicide by hanging from ceiling of the hospital ward.

The hospital staff found him hanging and informed the incident to Chaderghat police station, upon which a team of police arrived at hospital and investigation is underway.

The sources informed that the patient was depressed for contracting with the deadly virus and he reportedly took extreme step.