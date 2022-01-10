Hyderabad: COVID-19 vaccines stolen from health centre in old city

Hyderabad: A total of 41 Covishield and Covaxin vaccinations were stolen from an Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) at Kalikhabar in the old city on Sunday.

According to the police, the robbers broke open the main door of the UPHC under the Mirchowk PS limits and stole 24 Covishield vaccines, 17 Covaxins, and some other medicines from the wardrobes of the medicine storage room. They also stole two computers, stationery items, and other articles.

They also allegedly stole the tyres of an auto-rickshaw, used by the staff to move around in the locality for door-to-door immunization of children, which was parked near the centre.

The incident came to light on Monday morning when the medical staff came to the centre and noticed that door was opened. The staff immediately informed the police of Mirchowk following which officials arrived at the spot for inspection and collected fingerprints, reported Telangana Today.

The police suspect that the robbery took place on Sunday as the hospital remained closed for the weekend. The police are still investigating and analyzing CCTV footage to identify robbers.