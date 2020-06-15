Hyderabad: COVID patient goes missing from Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: A COVID-19 patient mysteriously went missing from Gandhi Hospital. He was the resident of Dhoolpet.

34-year-old, Narendra Singh, resident of Mangalhaat, Jaali Hanuman, was shifted to Gandhi Hospital from King Kothi Hospital in an ambulance on May 30. Narendra was suffering from breathlessness and was showing coronavirus symptoms.

After shifting him to Gandhi Hospital, his brother Mukesh Singh spoke to him on phone for two days. Later Narendra’s phone was switched off. His family members lodged a complaint at Magalhaat police station and subsequently a case was booked.

According to sources, no person with name Narendra Singh appeared in the outpatient register of Gandhi Hospital.

Source: Siasat news

