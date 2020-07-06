Hyderabad: COVID positive doctor levels allegations against hospital

Hyderabad: A woman alleged that she was detained by a hospital on Saturday for not paying a hospital bill of 1.15 lakh for a single day.

The woman, who is a doctor at Government Fever Hospital, tested positive for COVID-19 sixteen days ago.

Allegations by COVID patient

While speaking to ANI, Dr Sultana said, “I was treating myself at home as my symptoms were not very severe. On July 1, I had moderate shortness of breath for which I got admitted to Thumbay Hospital in Chaderghat. I stayed only for a day and on July 2, I was asked to pay a deposit of Rs. 40,000. I was later charged 1.15 lakhs and when I questioned the bill and wanted to discharge myself, they detained me.”

She added that she was discharged in the early hours on Sunday after paying a bill of Rs. 1.3 lakh.

Woman was not detained: Police

However, Sateesh, Inspector of Police, Chaderghat, said that the woman was not detained.

“We have checked all the CCTV footage present at every stage in the hospital. No case was registered,” he added.

Hospital dismisses allegations

Dismissing the allegations made by the patient, the hospital said that the woman was not cooperating with the doctors from the moment she was admitted to the hospital. They alleged that she locked herself inside the ward.

One of the doctors at the hospital, Dr. Abdul Saleem said that the details of hospital charges were disclosed to the patient earlier.

Etela Rajender’s suggestion

After the video went viral on social media, the Health Minister of Telangana State, Etela Rajender suggested the COVID patient to get visit NIMS Hospital.

Source: With inputs from ANI