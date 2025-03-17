Hyderabad CP defends Holi orders, slams ‘hate mongers’

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand has addressed criticism regarding restrictions issued by the police in the lead-up to the Holi festival.

In a post on X on Sunday, March 16, Anand labeled those criticizing the restrictions as “hatemongers” and emphasized that the police aim to ensure public order during festivals.

Anand questioned whether the police had interfered with anyone’s Holi celebrations, stating, “Police never does that, it only takes precautions and facilitates so that everyone enjoys their festivals in an orderly manner.”

Now i want to ask all those hate mongers , who posted so many things against ‘ police restrictions ‘, Did police stop you from celebrating Holi anywhere or interfere with your festivities ? Police never does that , it only takes precautions and facilitates so that everyone enjoys… pic.twitter.com/FW7CsK6cRL — CV Anand IPS (@CVAnandIPS) March 15, 2025

Hyderabad CP cites UP police example

He highlighted that similar notifications are issued by other police forces across the country, including Uttar Pradesh, to manage public order.

The commissioner pointed out that various religious festivals in the city have been conducted peacefully without police interference.

He explained that such notifications are necessary under the City Police Act to exercise powers for maintaining public order.

Anand shared examples of similar notifications issued by other forces, including one from Uttar Pradesh police, to illustrate the common practice nationwide.