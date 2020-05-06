Hyderabad CP takes stock of situation at wine shop

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar today said that they had taken steps to ensure social distance at all wine shops in the city. He said that a total of 178 wine shops were opened in the state capital on Wednesday . He made these remarks after inspecting a couple of wine shops in the city.

Speaking on the occasion with media persons, he said that they had drawn special marks at all the wine shops to ensure social distance between the buyers. Kumar also said that they had taken steps to prevent the spread of corona virus in all the containment zones of the city. He made it clear that the coronavirus could be prevented only by ensuring social distance and urged the people of the state capital to maintain social distance in all public places.

