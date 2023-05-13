Hyderabad cricketer Kolla Sumanth retires from all forms of cricket

Hyderabad: Former Hyderabad Ranji Wicketkeeper-batsman Kolla Sumanth, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket here on Friday.

The 31-year-old Sumanth who became a full-time coach after relinquishing his job in the Central Excise last year, represented Hyderabad in 35 first-class matches and scored 1453 runs with the highest score of 111 not out.

He has scored a lone century and 10 half-centuries during his tenure.

“I have chosen to move back from the game and resign from all structures and levels of the game. I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to the Hyderabad Cricket Association for recognizing and developing my talent. Without the support of the entire state’s cricket fraternity, this journey would not have been possible,” he said.

He further added, “I am looking forward to associating with, serving, and advising budding cricketers in every way possible in my next endeavour. I desire to keep contributing towards the development of the Hyderabad cricket en very limit conceivable.”

The wicketkeeper, who hails from Ramagundam has also taken 109 catches and effected six stumpings.