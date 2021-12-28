Hyderabad: Crimes increase by 9% in Rachakonda Commissionerate

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda commissionerate saw an increase in crime rate by nine percent including cybercrimes, crimes against women, kidnappings, POCSO cases, and a few conventional crimes.

Although the Rachakonda police have largely been successful in curbing crimes through conviction in various cases, there were a total of 23,045 cases booked this year as opposed to 20,467 cases the previous year.

Cases related to physical offences were on the rise in 2021, while the cybercrime cases increased by 130% as 1,360 cases were reported this year as opposed to 610 cases registered in 2020. According to a report by Telangana Today Rachakonda Police commissioner said, “Cases were registered following due legal procedure on every complaint received at the police station and investigated. We expect the number of cases to increase in following years as people have confidence in the police.”

As many as 580 people were held for drunk driving, POCSO, and crimes against women were also on the rise. The police said they attribute it to the women who came forward to register their complaints.