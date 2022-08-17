Hyderabad: Cultural space Lamakaan closed until ‘further notice’

Photo of Yunus Lasania Yunus Lasania|   Published: 17th August 2022 5:38 pm IST
Lamakaan (Source: Facebook)

Hyderabad: Lamakaan, the city’s popular cultural space is likely to stay shut for a few days. Its management took to social media on Wednesday stating that Lamakaan will be closed “until further notice”. It has been learnt that the development is a result of some internal issues.

As of now, there is no clarity until when Lamakaan will be closed. The place is a popular hang out spot for youngsters, and is known for its affordable snacks. Last week, Lamakaan had also conducted its annual Hassan Memorial lecture after a gap of two years.

Lamakaan had also remained shut for months due to the COVID-19 which began in February 2020. The Hassan Memorial lecture was also cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic.

According to sources, Lamakaan will likely be closed for a few days until the issue is sorted out.

The space, especially its canteen, had begun operations fully only last November. Post the COVID-19 pandemic, it had partially restarted its canteen. After re-opening post the pandemic, for a while patrons could only sit in for thirty minutes. However, once the daily number of cases had decreased, the rule was eased.

(This is a developing story and will be updated).

