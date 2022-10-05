Hyderabad: Customs officials nab 2 people smuggling gold at RGIA

Hyderabad: Hyderabad customs officials caught two passengers who were found smuggling gold and seized 1.324 kilogram of gold at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday.

A male passenger arriving from Bangkok in flight EK 329 tried to smuggle the gold in paste form by concealing it in his rectum and was caught. The gold weighing 865.6 grams valued at Rs. 46.05 lakh was seized.

Another woman was caught at the RGI Airport and 435 grams of gold was seized. The lady concealed the gold in undergarments in paste form. The value of gold is Rs. 22.40 lakh.

In separate case, the customs officials seized foreign cigarettes worth Rs. 6.90 lakh at the airport from passengers. The 69,000 cigarettes were being illegally brought into the country by smugglers.