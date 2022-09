Hyderabad: The Hyderabad customs seized gold at RGI Shamshabad Airport. The officials had intercepted a female passenger arriving from Dubai to Hyderabad via AI- 952.

The passenger was trying to smuggle the gold bars by concealing them in underwear. Three gold bars together weighing 300 grams valued at Rs.15,45,000 has been seized.

A case is booked and investigation is going on.

The customs officials last month seized about 12.50 kilograms of gold at RGI Airport from smugglers.