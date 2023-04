Hyderabad: Customs Air Intelligence of Hyderabad Customs, RGIA, apprehended a male passenger on Thursday carrying 514 gms of gold paste hidden in the rectum in the form of three capsules.

The gold is worth Rs 32,08,902 lakhs, officials say.’

The passenger arrived from Riyadh by flight SV-750 on Thursday. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.