Hyderabad: CV Anand ensures proper arrangements during Bakrid

Hyderabad: City police commissioner CV Anand held a coordination meeting for arrangements for the forthcoming Bakrid festival with all department officers and Muslim clerics at Salar Jung Museum.

In the meeting, Muslim clerics appealed to the brethren to dispose of the animal viscera properly to keep the streets clean. The attendees were appraised about the sanitation measures being done up by GHMC.

A fleet of 300 sanitation vehicles and additionally 55 vehicles will be allocated to police stations directly.

Garbage bags will be kept ready at Masjids, and police stations for easy distribution, and plans were made to distribute 2 lakh garbage bags in the south zone.

The attendees assured that they would cooperate with city police and comply with safety instructions shared by the police. Addressing the meeting, CV Anand assured that only police personnel, GHMC, and animal husbandry staff will man the check posts.

“If anyone has information about illegal transport of cattle, then it should be brought to the notice of the officials,” said Anand in response to the concerns aired regarding cattle transport.

“A total of 21 officers were earmarked as liaison officers for better coordination with other departments. The bandobast arrangements being made are only to facilitate the parking and security arrangements, traffic management and are not restrictive,” he added.

The civic, electricity and other department officials also took note of the problems reported during the meeting and assured resolution at the earliest.