Hyderabad: Cyberabad police seize ganja from three youth

Hyderabad: Acting on a credible tip-off, the Special Operation Team (SOT) of Cyberabad police on Thursday arrested two undergraduate students and one jobless youth while they were allegedly transporting 8 kg of dry ganja and 900 grams of liquid ganja in Samathanagar.

The accused were identified as K. Jaya Krishna Reddy (24), a resident of KPHB colony; Janavath Balaram Naik (23), a resident of Western Hills and Segu Venkata Srikaar (23) who was looking for a job resident of KPHB colony. They are all natives of Andhra Pradesh.

According to police officials, the prime accused Krishna Reddy had allegedly brought the dry ganja from Vishakapatnam of Andhra Pradesh. He, along with his friends, tried to sell ganja in Hyderabad to earn money in an easy manner.

After receiving credible information, the SOT team three persons with bags procured 8 kg dry ganja and 900 grams of liquid ganja.

Later the apprehended respondents along with the seized property were handed over to KPHB police.