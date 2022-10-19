Hyderabad: Cyberabad received 1,571 harassment cases until Sept

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad SHE teams received 1,571 harassment cases, the highest in the state, says data released by the Women Safety Wing of Telangana police here on Wednesday.

The data states the number of cases till September end. While Cyberabad jurisdiction registered 1,571 cases, Hyderabad registered 1,240 cases and Rachakonda at 298 cases. A total of 5,125 cases have been registered so far, the data said.

Speaking to reporters, Additional Director General of Police (DGP) (Telangana), Swathi Lakra said that there are 331 SHE teams working across the state currently.

“The SHE module deals with offences related to women and children, especially eve-teasing, stalking, and harassment in public places, workplaces, educational institutions and residential areas. SHE Module achieves this through SHE teams both in the real and online worlds,” the senior police official said.

“In the last seven years, the SHE teams have left no stone unturned to ensure the safety and security of women. lt had opened new doors to people-friendly policing by making the process inclusive. The SHE team units across the state conducted 10,836 awareness events in schools, colleges, community places and hotspots,” Lakra said.

The police officer further said that the SHE teams visit pre-enrolled hotspots every day in their jurisdictional area where offences against women and children occur frequently.