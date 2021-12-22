Hyderabad: D-Mart fined for charging money on carry bag

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission(CRDC) has penalised Hydernagar outlet of major retailer D-Mart for charging consumers for a carry bag.

Based on the petition filed by a consumer named Akshay Kumar for being charged Rs 3.50 for a carry bag after making a purchase of Rs 602 in May 2019, the commission ordered the retail chain to pay Rs 1000 as compensation and to refund Rs 3.50 to the consumer. It further said that no charges should be levied on consumers asking for a carry bag.

Earlier, Kumar had argued that since the carry bag had the DMart logo on it, it wasn’t fair to charge for the same. The retail chain has 45 days to comply with the commission’s order and if it fails to do so, it will have to pay an interest of 18 percent.

In August, well-known city-based restaurant chain, Paradise, and D-Mart were found guilty by the district consumer dispute redressal commission of illegally charging citizens in the city for carry bags. Both businesses were directed to pay Rs. 50,000 as penalty to the consumer welfare fund, apart from compensation to the complainants.