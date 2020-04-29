Hyderabad: Daily wagers struggling to survive in lockdown

Hyderabad: Due to coronavirus lockdown, daily wagers of Hyderabad are struggling to survive as many of them are left with no ration.

Talking to Siasat’s reporter, residents of Patel Nagar, a locality located near Gandhi Bhavan narrated the difficulties they are facing due to lockdown.

They said that lockdown must come to an end as day-by-day it is becoming very difficult to manage daily expenses.

No leader visited locality

One of them claimed that no leader has visited the locality to know their difficulties due to lockdown.

It may be mentioned that Telangana is under lockdown since 22nd March. Although both State and Central governments have tried to help the poor by transferring cash to bank accounts and providing rations, it seems that it is not enough to survive in the lockdown.

Philanthropists are requested to help the poor by donating generously in the month of Ramadan.

