Hyderabad: Dasoju launches free COVID-19 mask distribution program

Hyderabad: On behalf of the Khairathabad Assembly Congress Committee, AICC National Spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju on Saturday launched the free COVID-19 Mask distribution program in Hyderabad. As per the instructions given by Smt Sonia Gandhi, President, Indian National Congress this unique program has been initiated on the occasion of May Day aimed at supporting the people who are in desperate need as the Central and State Governments have miserably failed in containing the deadly CoronaVirus spread.

TPCC Working President Ponnam Prabhakar attended as the Chief Guest and took part in this novel initiative organized at Pujagutta X roads in the city. Somajiguda Division President Narikella Naresh along with other party leaders and the cadre have distributed thousands of free COVID-19 masks to the people.

While addressing the media, Dr. Sravan informed that the Congress party has set up a COVID-19 Control Room and a Toll-Free Number (040-24601254) at Gandhi Bhavan in order to support and help the people who require any sort of help in the wake of the second wave of Coronavirus infection. According to him, through the Control Room, they help the people in finding Hospital Beds, Ventilators, Oxygen, Masks, Remdesivir Injections among others as the government has blatantly failed in addressing the prevailing conditions in Telangana.

Sravan criticized the government for poor management of the pandemic in Telangana as there are not enough beds, no oxygen is available and a huge scarcity of life-saving drugs, etc. “The government of Telangana is not even in a position to distribute free masks to the people of the state. Our Naya Nero emperor, CM KCR, who always sits at Pragathi Bhavan and runs the government is currently interested in the internal politics of the party and busy in how to cut down the powers of their ministers. Sravan further said that the people of Telangana are not interested in the petty politics of the party, but are eagerly looking for effective governance and support during these COVID-19 Times. HOWEVER, KCR is least bothered about the welfare of the people, who are adversely affected with the virus attack and looking for a helping hand. Despite the fact that the state is being devastated by the second wave of COVID-19, the government is not recruiting the healthcare workers to ensure right treatment for the patients”, he lamented.

Therefore, Dr. Sravan demanded the government to immediately fill up all the vacant government jobs including doctors, nurses and support staff on a war footing basis and include COVID-19 treatment in Arogyasri to make sure the common man is ensured there is a government and a proper treatment is available in the state, he said.

Meanwhile, Ponnam Prabhakar alleged that all the COVID-19 deaths must be considered as governments’ murders and slammed the Centre and the State Government over their negligent attitude in curtailing the virus spread in India.