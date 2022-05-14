Hyderabad: Dav Whatmore to conduct training at MS Dhoni Cricket Academy

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th May 2022 10:46 am IST
Former Australian Cricketer and Coach Dav Whatmore (Photo:Twitter/@ICC)

Hyderabad: Students enrolled in the summer camp organised by the MS Dhoni Cricket Academy at Delhi Public School in Nacharam, will be trained by former Australian cricketer Dav Whatmore.

Whatmore will conduct a four-day training session at the school. Trainees will have a chance to enhance their cricketing skills, as they will be taught the basics of improvisations, bowling, variations, goal-setting, and nutrition.

“The trainees will be offered hostel facilities during the program, which will be provided for free by the academy. The program will emphasise on children from rural areas,” said a press release from the academy.

MS Education Academy

It is to be noted that Whatmore has had a successful coaching career with Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the international level. He also had a successful stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with Kolkata Knight Riders.

