Hyderabad: Dead man found on the roadside in Gandhinagar

Hyderabad: A man was found dead with a slit throat on the roadside in Gandhinagar on Friday morning.

Based on the preliminary investigation the police said that the deceased was in his early 40s. Unidentified assailants slit his throat before striking his head with a rock. It is said that the locals found the deceased lying in a pool of blood close to the Kalpana theatre. The police reached the crime scene after being informed by the locals.

According to the report from Hans India, the police suspect that the deceased was a footpath dweller, and was murdered by some of his acquaintances. A case has been registered by the police.