Hyderabad declared as India’s only ‘Tree City’ among 51 cities globally

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 18th February 2021 9:31 pm IST
Hyderabad: Achieving a new milestone, Hyderabad is declared as the only city in India which is recognized as Tree City of the world for the year 2020 by the United Nations Food, Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Arbor Day Foundation.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, KT Rama Rao shared the information on Twitter on Thursday.

The recognition was given for continuous plantation drive and Haritha Haram program. The FAO and the Arbor Day Foundation surveyed 120 cities from 63 countries around the world. 

Most of the other cities were from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, while Hyderabad was the only city from India.

Congratulating the city’s residents for this international recognition, Dan Lambe, president of the foundation, said, “Your city is part of an important global network that paves the way for urban and community forests.”

MA&UD and IT Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted about the achievement, “Happy to share that Arbor Day Foundation (which works with FAO of UN) has recognised Hyderabad as a Tree city of the world. The only Indian city to be included in this list… This is an acknowledgement of our efforts to improve green cover as part of Haritha Haram programme,” 

