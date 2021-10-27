Hyderabad: Delivery boy burns down woman’s home on being rejected

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old food delivery boy set a women’s house on fire after she rejected his romantic advances. The boy is identified as Naveen, a resident of Mallikarjun Nagar. The incident took place in Mallikarjun Nagar colony of BJR Nagar under Jawaharnagar police station limits in Hyderabad.

According to police, the duo were neighbors for the last two years. Navin proposed to the victim many times but the woman and her parents rejected it. He warned the family that if they continued the same, he would set their house ablaze.

In order to take revenge on October 23, he set the women’s house on fire. The family got a call from the neighbors that the fire broke out in their house. The family was unaware as they travelled back to their native town to celebrate the Dusshera festival. By the time the family returned, the house was completely doused in the fire.

Based on the complaint of the girl’s family, the police arrested the boy and sent him for judicial remand.

