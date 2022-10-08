Hyderabad: Demand for show horses shoots up before Milad-Un-Nabi

Hyderabad: Owing to huge processions held every year for Milad-Un-Nabi, the demand for horses and camels seems to have significantly shot up this year. The domesticated animals are more of an attraction in processions held by different groups. With COVID-19 restrictions finally off, such public gatherings have picked up pace as well.

Usually in big processions for Milad-Un-Nani, there are over a dozen horses and camels in each group, while smaller processions have six to eight animals. These animals rented out for four to five hours. Horse and camel suppliers usually charge between Rs 5000 to Rs 6,000 per animal. It includes transportation and also and fodder charges.

After a break of two years due to COVID-19, Milad-Un-Nabi processions, like other events, are picking up. Political parties have indirectly through local leaders also attempt to consolidate their vote bank in such cases.

A horse supplier, Mohd Amair Khan of Farooqnagar, said he has two bookings this year from Musheerabad and Yousufguda for Milad-Un-Nabi. “Youngsters or children sit on horses in the processions along with other participants. Camels and horses add an attraction to the procession,” he said.

Mohd Aslam, another animal breeder from Jummerat Bazaar in Hyderabad said over the years demand increased as processions have become bigger. “More people are hiring animals for Milad-Un-Nabi. Indirectly, procession organisers are helping our workers who earn meagerly,” he added.

Horse suppliers from Jummerat Bazaar, Barkas, Falaknuma, Kishanbagh, Hussainialam and Begum Bazaar received advance bookings from different organisers in Hyderabad for Milad-Un-Nabi. Some organizers from Ranga Reddy district, Vikarabad, Medchal, Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda districts also booked horses and cattle with the suppliers in the city.

Mohd Amair said with four horses they send six people to take care of the animals during Milad-Un-Nabi. “A DCM is hired to shift the animal from our farm to the spot to the place where the procession commences and back. Care is taken for safety and well being of the animal,” he told Siasat.com.

Horses are purchased by the suppliers from cattle fares in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and other states where cattle fairs are held. A horse, depending upon the breed, colour, height and other specifications, is priced between Rs 50,000 and Rs 4 lakh. Horses on sale are usually of the following breeds – Marwari, Deccani, Kathiawari, Sindhi, etc.