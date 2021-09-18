Hyderabad: Dengue cases on the rise in city

Hyderabad: The number of Dengue cases is increasing in Hyderabad due to various reasons including non-lifting of the garbage which is leading to mosquitoes menace.

The private hospitals in Hyderabad are witnessing a rise in the number of dengue patients. Still, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken no appropriate measures to stop the spread of the viral disease. The Health Department as well as the Public Representatives have become mute spectators on the issue.

Several patients are been treated in the private hospitals of the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. On the other hand, the state department medical officers are unwilling to provide the data of the actual number of patients treated.

The GHMC a few days back has held a meeting on the beautification and the cleanliness of the city but no discussion took place on the measures to control the mosquitoes menace. Several areas namely Amberpet, Golkonda, Tolichowki, Secunderabad, Uppal and Moosapet have been reporting dengue cases.

The authorities of the private hospitals state that they are liable to mention the number of dengue patients and their course of treatment to the state medical officers.

The Health Department has not released any data on the number of dengue patients in the city but the purchase of blood from the blood banks to increase the count of platelets in the patients shows that the viral disease is rampant in the city.

An official of a Blood Bank NGO has said that for the past few days, blood has been taken for around 10-12 patients every day.