Dengue cases on the rise in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Both the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad have witnessed a rise in the number of dengue cases recently. The health and medical experts believe that with the onset of the monsoon season, seasonal diseases also rise.

The Fever Hospital has recorded 30 dengue cases in the last two weeks. Dr.Shankar, the Superintendent of the hospital has said that there is an increase in the number of dengue patients. He added that 10 cases of malaria were also reported in less than 10 days.

Dr. Shankar has stressed the need for the cleanliness of houses and the surroundings. He noted that as the monsoon season getting active, there could be a rise in vector-borne diseases. The symptoms of dengue disease are high fever, cold, cough, and weakness, he added.

The superintendent said that the state government had taken up preventive measures in the past few years to control the spread of the dengue disease in the city. He added that the government has also upgraded the medical facilities at the fever hospital.