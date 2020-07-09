Hyderabad: Denied treatment, man dies on road; video goes viral

Hyderabad: A 31-year-old man, who was denied treatment by private hospitals and help by the passersby, collapsed and died on the road outside a hospital.

The man had COVID symptoms. Video of the body lying on the roadside near ECIL crossroad went viral. Man’s mother and wife could be seen wailing beside him.

While a report says Prithviraj had been referred to another hospital as his condition was critical and deteriorating, some reports say he was denied treatment in private hospitals.

Prithviraj resident of Jawaharnagar was suffering from breathlessness and fever. As he was the suspected Covid victim his funeral was arranged by the GHMC staff as per norms to avoid spread of virus.