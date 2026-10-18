Hyderabad DEO orders inspection of graduate polling stations

Hyderabad: Hyderabad District Election Officer (DEO) RV Karnan has instructed election officials to inspect every polling station for the upcoming Mahabubnagar–Rangareddy–Hyderabad Graduates’ Constituency elections.

Karnan directed Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) to carry out a 100 per cent physical verification to identify polling stations housed in demolished buildings or structures converted for residential use. He asked them to prepare proposals for rationalising the polling stations.

656 polling stations identified across nine districts

During a meeting with AEROs on Saturday, October 17, Karnan reviewed preparations for the graduates’ constituency elections.

A total of 656 polling stations have been tentatively identified across nine districts, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri and Hyderabad.

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The physical inspection is intended to help officials verify the existing polling locations and prepare proposals for any necessary changes.

Election officials asked to inform political parties

Karnan also instructed AEROs to share the schedule for preparing the electoral rolls afresh for the Mahabubnagar–Rangareddy–Hyderabad Graduates’ Constituency with political parties.

He directed officials to organise meetings with district-level representatives of recognised political parties to communicate the schedule and discuss the electoral roll preparation process.