Hyderabad: DGP urges citizens to make mass singing a success

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy on Sunday called upon the police department to ensure the success of the National Anthem organized across the state on August 16 at 11.30 am as part of the ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu‘.

In a statement, the DGP said that everyone in the state should participate in this historic program on the 16th at 11.30 am and take proper precautions to sing the national anthem without any noise and with utmost discipline.

He congratulated the city police for playing a key role in the success of all the programs held so far as part of India’s Independence Day celebrations organized by the government from the 8th to the 22nd of this month.

Similarly, the officials from all units of the police department were directed to ensure that everyone from the village level participates in all major roads, junctions, government offices, and private institutions in the mass national anthem held on the 16th.

He mentioned that on August 16 at 11.30 AM in gram panchayat offices, local municipal wards, important main junctions, traffic junctions, schools, colleges, anganwadi centers, jails, police offices, market places and other designated places the National Anthem should be sung collectively.

Police officials have been directed to identify the places where people gather for mass singing in all village panchayats, local municipal wards, and traffic junctions and arrange a suitable mic system to stop the traffic at half past eleven in the morning and sound an alarm.