Hyderabad: Diabetes consultations go up post-Diwali, data suggests

Hyderabad: The festivities surrounding Diwali and the tradition of giving “mithai-ka-dabba” to friends and family seems to have taken a toll on people’s health. According to MediBuddy, a digital healthcare company, after Diwali celebrations, online diabetes consultations among people rose by 86 percent across Indian cities, including Hyderabad.

The platform saw a 64 percent increase in queries among men and a 36 percent increase in queries among women. According to the data, more men than women have diabetes nationwide, according to a press statement.

Men between the ages of 20 and 29 made up the majority of these patients, making up 54 percent and 35 percent of all consultations, respectively. While the percentage of female searches in the 20- to 29-year age range was only 9 percent, it rose to 46 percent among women in the 30–to–39–year age range.

Additionally, males between the ages of 40 and 49 and over 50 had percentages of 16 percent and 6 percent, respectively. According to MediBuddy, both boys and girls under the age of 19 experienced over 3 percent of all consultations for diabetes.

The metro areas of Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, and Bengaluru recorded the most diabetes consultations. Co-founder and CEO of MediBuddy Satish Kannan stated that “the festive revelry certainly plays a major role in abetting the rise of the cases.”