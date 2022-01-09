Hyderabad: Diagnosis for viral diseases in Basti dawakhanas

Hyderabad: In the wake of growing number of Corona incidents in the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) the Health Department has decided to set up 337 fever clinics within the GHMC limits.

Basti dawakhana in the City and Primary Health Centers in Rangareddy and Medchal districts are being used as “fever centers” from Friday to treat all those suffering from fever, cough and cold. These centers shall also treat the coronavirus patients with minor symptoms. They will be subjected to an antigen test and in case the result comes positive the patient shall be sent to isolation centres.

According to the health officials, 24,423 patients availed the medical facilities on the first day in GHMC limits. A total of 3132 patients were found with minor Corona symptoms due to which they were provided with Corona kits and instructed to take precautions.