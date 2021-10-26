I was in a bad mood, couldn’t note details: ACP on Disha encounter

Hyderabad: The then Shadnagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Surender while appearing before the Supreme Court appointed Sirpurkar commission on Monday said that he was in a bad mood after the demise of the accused and hence was unable to record the details properly. The Sirpurkar Commission is probing the encounter of the accused in the Disha rape case.

Surender claimed that when the accused were taken to the spot, they snatched the weapons from the policemen, threw mud in their eyes and fired shots, as a result of which the cops had to open fire on the accused. The case was reportedly registered om the basis of the complaint lodged by him.

The commission, however, questioned why the affidavit, which was later filed, did not state that the accused had sprayed mud or opened fire. The ACP said that he was not in a good mood after the encounter and could not name them.

“Who extinguished the mud before? Did mud fall in anyone’s eyes?” questioned the commission. The former ACP replied that he could not see properly as if was dark but had instructed his subordinates to fire in the direction of the noise.

A few days ago, the ACP had alleged that he was threatened by officials working for the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).